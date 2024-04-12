CinemaCon 2024: Fathom Events Showcases Diverse Event Cinema and Theatrical Slate

Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment / Fathom Events

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Fathom Events is coming off a record-breaking 2023 with $100M in revenue, surpassing the previous record in 2019 by 120%. The company also saw their highest-grossing title ever with The Blind at $18M. Last year Boxoffice Pro spoke with filmmaker Andrew Hyatt on the release. The big screen biopic marked Fathom Events foray into the world of specialty distribution with longer and more robust theatrical runs. This year Fathom is continuing to build on specialty distribution through partnerships with Warner Bros. and Vertical Entertainment.

Prior to CinemaCon’s Thursday filmmaker lunch, where filmmaker Jon M. Chu was the recipient of the Cultural Impact award, Ray Nutt, the chief executive officer at Fathom Events, provided a sneak peek of the company’s 2024 slate. “Twenty years ago, Fathom embarked on a mission as an event cinema company, to bring unique and unforgettable cinematic experiences to audiences everywhere. Today, we have successfully transitioned into a specialty distributor, bringing you even more content and special engagements. Our passion for film, creativity, and innovation has fueled our success and 2023 was a record-breaking year.” shared Nutt.

Jeanne du Barry | May 6, 2024

Fathom Events and Vertical Entertainment have partnered to bring Cannes opening night film Jeanne du Barry, starring Johnny Depp and Maïwenn, to audiences nationwide with an exclusive theatrical engagement in over 500 theaters beginning May 2nd. Based on true events chronicling a peasant woman’s rise through the Court of King Louis XV. Multi-hyphenate Maïwenn also co-wrote, directed, and produced. Vertical partner Peter Jarowey commented, “Jeanne du Barry was a sensation at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and we are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events for the nationwide theatrical release of Maïwenn’s stunning piece of cinematic art showcasing Johnny Depp’s return to the big screen.”

Southpark Bigger, Longer, and Uncut 25th Anniversary Sing-a-long | June 23 and 26, 2024

South Park, the animated sitcom created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone found critical and commercial success on the big screen less than two years after the series first aired. South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut saw Stan Marsh and his friends going to see the R-rated movie Asses of Fire, where they learn to curse. The blame soon falls on Canada when Kyle’s mother forms the Mothers Against Canada (M.A.C.) movement with other parents. In its initial 1999 run, the film generated over $52M domestically and $83.1M globally. For its 25th Anniversary, Fathom is bringing the film back to the big screen in a special sing-along version June 23rd and 26th.

Coraline | September 2024

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman, Coraline follows a young girl who walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. When her adventure turns dangerous, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. Written and directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas), Coraline boasts stop-motion animation, handcrafted puppets, and meticulously-designed sets, which were freshly re-colored and remastered for the 2023 release. An annual tradition at Fathom, Coraline returns this September for its 15th Anniversary, this time in remastered 3D. Coraline was the first-ever stop-motion animated feature to be conceived and photographed in 3D. Last year Ray Nutt said in a press release, “This film carries such a large fan following year-after-year.”

Super-Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | September TBD

There wasn’t a dry eye in the Caesar’s Palace Colosseum when Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for the documentary Super-Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. The doc follows the story behind original 1978 Superman star Christopher Reeve, who was paralyzed following a horse riding accident and went on to become an activist for disability rights. The film initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to warm reviews. Fathom Events parters with Warner Bros. for the domestic release, building on a relationship that also included Peter Jackson’s documentary They Shall Not Grow Old.

Average Joe | TBD 2024

Following faithfully in the footsteps of Fathom Events releases like The Blind, Average Joe tells the true story of Joe Kennedy, the football coach who was infamously fired for taking a knee on the 50-yard line after each game. From fighting to survive in the foster care system to fighting in the Marine Corps in the Gulf War, Kennedy thought his fighting days were finally behind him by the time he became an assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Washington. When Kennedy was fired by the school, Kennedy sued the school for infringing on the first amendment rights he had put his life on the line to protect, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court.