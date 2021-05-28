CinemaCon Unveils Initial Lineup of Participating Studios for 2021 Event

Photo by Daniel Loria

CinemaCon, the annual convention organized by the National Association of Theatre Owners, unveiled an early look at the studios and distributors confirmed to participate at this year’s event.

Focus Features, Lionsgate, MGM/UAR, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing, Universal, the Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Pictures all feature among the first batch of companies committed to presentations or screenings at the world’s largest convention for the movie theater industry. Further details about the event, including convention programming, award winners, and additional studios and distributors set to participate, is expected to be announced in the coming months.

CinemaCon will be making its return to Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from August 23-26 after having to cancel the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s edition, originally scheduled for April 2021, will be held in late August for the first time in its history after having to reschedule because of the pandemic.

Registration for CinemaCon 2021 is now open on its official website.