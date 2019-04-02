CinemaNext Awarded First Big-Scale Cinema Equipment Project in Saudi Arabia with New Cinema Brand Muvi

PRESS RELEASE

Dubai (UAE) and Las Vegas NV, 2 April 2019– CinemaNext, a leading exhibitor services provider in Europe (Ymagis Group – ISIN: FR0011471291, TICKER: MAGIS, PEA-PME-eligible), today announced an agreement with Saudi fashion retail giants Fawaz Alhokair Group (FAHG) for the installation of its first multiplex in Saudi Arabia under the new cinema brand Muvi. Scheduled to open in May at the popular Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, CinemaNext will equip the 15-screen multiplex (2,063 seats) with 4K laser projectors and state-of-the-art surround sound.

The announcement was made on the first official day of CinemaCon, the convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), taking place in Las Vegas (NV) through 4 April.

“We are excited to be growing our footprint as a key integrator in the region with this first Saudi Arabian install for Muvi as part of a larger long-term agreement between our two organizations,” explains François Inizan, General Manager of CinemaNext MEA. “Based in Dubai, we benefit from a tremendous proximity to our customers across the Middle East & Africa. With our turnkey hardware and software solutions, remote customer support as well as our cutting-edge innovations such as the Sphera premium cinema concept, EclairColor HDR solution or our exciting new Virtual Reality offer for exhibitors, CinemaNext is able to provide quality products and highly reliable services tailored for this dynamic marketplace.”

With plans to open 15 cinemas across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh and Dammam, Muvi is one of only a handful of exhibitors granted a license to operate in the Kingdom after its Ministry of Information opened the country up to cinemas in 2018 for the first time in 35 years. Muvi Cinema will deliver audiences a whole range of screening options, from Luxury VIP packages with fine dining, to children’s screens complete with in-screen play areas, to immersive wraparound viewing.

