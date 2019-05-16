CinemaNext Equips Switzerland’s Pathé Spreitenbach with Three Dolby Atmos Sound Systems

Lausanne, Switzerland – May 16, 2019: CinemaNext, European specialist in cinema exhibitor services, has completed the installation of Pathé Switzerland’s brand-new Pathé Spreitenbach multiplex, located near Zurich. Open to the public since May 9, the 10-screen, 1,322-seat cinema complex has been equipped by CinemaNext Switzerland with state-of-the-art cinema technology, including 4K laser phosphor projection, Dolby Surround 7.1, and three Dolby Atmos-enabled screens.



“Known for its constant modernization and seeking out the latest in cutting-edge innovations, we couldn’t be happier to have partnered with Pathé Switzerland on the equipment of its new Spreitenbach location featuring Dolby technology,” said Olivier Douet, managing director of CinemaNext Switzerland. “We are delighted to have lent our technical expertise and know-how to this exciting project, in close collaboration with Dolby. In addition to the ultra-high-quality audio installations, each of the modern auditoria has been equipped with state-of-the-art laser phosphor projectors to provide audiences with an optimum cinemagoing experience.”



The Pathé Spreitenbach complex also features a Kids Cinema, an exclusive auditorium made by children for children; several VIP auditoria and an IMAX cinema, for which CinemaNext Switzerland oversaw the installation of 17 VIP cocoon seats.



To date, more than 4,800 Dolby Atmos-enabled cinema screens have been installed or committed in more than 90 countries.