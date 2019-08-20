CinemaNext Installs Fourth-Generation Barco Projector for Spain’s Neocine

PRESS RELEASE

Liège, Belgium, and Valencia, Spain – August 20, 2019: CinemaNext, European specialist in cinema exhibitor services, today announced the completion of its first fourth-generation laser-powered 4K RGB projection system installation at the Neocine cinema in the Thader shopping mall in Murcia, Spain.



The SP4K-25 Barco projector with Alchemy server setup at Neocine marks a European first by CinemaNext and its Valencia-based services center since Cinionic began selling the new Barco series 4 platform in April 2019.



“As moviegoers are increasingly demanding in terms of services and image quality, we are committed to bringing the latest technological innovation to our cinemas,” stated Manuel Berna, president and CEO of the Neocine cinema chain (Carceserna, S.L.). “We aim to offer moviegoers the best cinematic experience with 4K RGB-Laser technology, which is HFR-HDR ready, while significantly reducing our operating costs with this environmentally friendly and energy-efficient projector. This strategy goes far beyond image and sound, since we also called upon CinemaNext to enhance our cinema lobbies with the implementation of their digital signage solutions.”



“Over the last few years, we have witnessed the growing success of Neocine, one of the country’s most important exhibitors, with its modern and well-maintained circuit of cinemas,” observed Francisco Lafuente, managing director of CinemaNext Spain and Portugal. “It is a great honor for us to work with Manuel Berna and his management team in upgrading their current installations to offer Spanish audiences a premium cinema experience, while lowering operating costs.”



Alexander van Hemmen, key account manager at CinemaNext Spain, said, “Neocine is known as an early adopter of new technologies and is a tremendous partner. The benefits of the RGB Laser projector with the new Barco series 4 platform are clearly significant and we are delighted to continue working with them on the implementation of this cutting-edge technology. The fact that series 1 projectors have been approaching the end of their product life cycle represents a great opportunity for exhibitors to increase image quality with stunning screenings through the replacement of their current systems. Meanwhile, it allows them to run more efficient, profitable, and environmentally friendly operations.”



The installed projector uses three 0.98″ DC4K TRP chips, capable of generating 23,500 lm, projecting the DCI P3 color range and over 98 percent of REC 2020. The RGB laser light source has up to 40,000 hours of use projecting more than 50 percent of luminosity. This projector is ready for future innovations such as 4K projection at 120 fps and HDR. In addition, the SP4K-25 has low energy consumption, obtaining a performance of 9.8 lm/W, while equivalent Xenon or Laser models using DLP chips have a performance of 6 lm/W and 7.4 lm/W, respectively, according to CinemaNext.