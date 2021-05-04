Cinemark Confirms Exclusive Theatrical Window for Netflix’s Army of the Dead

Image Courtesy of Cinemark

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will enjoy a one-week exclusive run at Cinemark locations across the United States ahead of its May 21 release on Netflix.

Cinemark began booking Netflix titles for its theaters in 2020 as the circuit expanded its programming options during the pandemic. In a March 2021 conference call with investors, Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi revealed the circuit was in active discussions with streaming companies to bring select titles to their screens under a shortened exclusivity window. “We’re in active discussions with Netflix, Apple TV, and others,” he said at the time. “We’re not talking about quantity, there’s a half-dozen pictures that are really important to some of the streaming services there are either big, important Academy movies or bigger, mid-sized commercial films that we would be interested in playing. We would be open to a shortened window depending on what the financial terms were on that particular particular deal.”

Army of the Dead will open at Cinemark locations nationwide on May 14, becoming the circuit’s first wide theatrical release of a Netflix. Both companies have stated their intention to bring more Netflix titles to Cinemark moving forward.

“Cinemark is excited to work with Netflix on our first wide release and provide movie lovers the opportunity to see Army of the Dead in our theaters across the U.S.,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. “Zack Snyder fans will love seeing the action in an immersive, cinematic environment with larger-than-life sight and sound technology.”

“Following the success of our limited-run in-theater tests with Cinemark for films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Midnight Sky and The Christmas Chronicles 2, we are looking forward to the wider theatrical release of Army of the Dead,” said Spencer Klein, Head of Distribution at Netflix. “We are thrilled to offer consumers the opportunity to watch this highly anticipated film in theaters and on Netflix.”