Cinemark Expands In-Theater Gaming Options Through Collaboration with Mission Control

Cinemark, the third largest exhibitor in North America, has announced a significant expansion to their in-theater gaming programming, giving gamers the opportunity to compete with each other on the big screen.

Through their partnership with gaming platform Mission Control, Cinemark offers its customers multiple ways to engage in competitive gaming. Registration is open now for the first of those, the online league “Cinemark Esports,” available through the Mission Control app. For a cost of $15 per league for the summer season (starting June 21), gamers can compete against each other online in such games as FIFA21, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Rocket League, and Mortal Kombat 11.

For those who wish to enjoy the competitive gaming experience in-person and on the big screen, starting June 20 select Cinemark locations (see below) will offer “drop-in” gaming. For a ticket price of $10, customers can bring their Nintendo Switch consoles to participating theaters to compete against each other in previously scheduled games, including Super Smash Brothers, Mario Kart, and Rocket League. A $5 concessions voucher is included with purchase. More information can be found at https://www.cinemark.com/gamebig.

“At Cinemark, we strive to continually evolve as an entertainment destination, offering our customers the opportunity to have an entertaining escape into more than just big films,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of Global Content Strategy. “Our immersive environment lends itself particularly well to the gaming community, putting players in the universes in which they are competing. We are excited to bring big games to the big screen with our drop-in play as well as collaborate with Mission Control to offer online Cinemark esports leagues.”

In addition, Cinemark is continuing to rent its auditoriums for group of up to 20 for private gaming parties, an offshoot of their popular private cinema rental program launched during the pandemic. Private rentals have proven a popular option for cinemas over the last year, with some chains—including Cinemark, Malco Theatres, and Santikos Entertainment—expanding their programming options to include gaming.

Says Mission Control CEO and co-founder Austin Smith of their collaboration with Cinemark: “Our purpose at Mission Control is to gather and grow communities, in particular through our passion for gaming. By partnering with Cinemark, a brand already synonymous with community and entertainment, we have the opportunity to achieve our purpose by giving Cinemark communities another entertaining way to gather on our esports platform.”

Participating drop-in gaming locations:

Houston – Cinemark Memorial City

Orange – Century Stadium 25 and XD

San Jose – Century 20 Oakridge and XD

West Jordan – Cinemark 24 Jordan Landing and XD

West Plano – Cinemark West Plano and XD