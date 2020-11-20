Malco Theatres Adds Video Game Option to Cinema Auditorium Private Rentals Program ‘Malco Select’

Following the October debut and rollout of Malco Theatres’ private cinema rentals for watching movies, starting today the chain will now offer consumers an additional option: playing video games on the big screen.

Guests can reserve an auditorium with up to 20 people for up to two hours, bringing in their own console like a PlayStation or XBox, which will plug into Malco’s system to project on a cinema-sized screen. Reservations can be made at Malco.com or on the Malco app.

(And just in time, coming one week after the PlayStation 5 debuted on November 12.)

With plans to expand over the coming weeks, the program begins today at four of the chain’s locations: Paradiso Cinema Grill and IMAX in Memphis, Tennessee; Collierville Cinema Grill and MXT in Collierville, Tennessee; Razorback Cinema Grill and IMAX in Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Rogers Towne Cinema in Rogers, Arkansas.

The Memphis-based chain ranked ninth in Boxoffice PRO‘s 2020 Giants of Exhibition list for North America’s largest exhibition circuits. The Malco Select offering comes as other cinemas, both domestic and overseas, have pivoted to a private rental option as a pandemic-era revenue stream.

That includes North America’s largest cinema chain AMC, which launched its own private screening program earlier this month, and the third-largest chain Cinemark which recently did the same.