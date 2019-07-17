Cinemark Building Eight-Screen Dine-In Theater at La Plaza Mall in Texas

PRESS RELEASE

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jul. 17, 2019– Cinemark Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today plans to build an eight-screen dine-in theatre at La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2020 with plans to open in early 2021.

“Cinemark is excited to bring our new, fresh, dine-in theatre concept to McAllen,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “This will be our second CUT! By Cinemark location in Texas and it will provide a variety of opportunities for fun and entertainment for years to come.”

The theatre will be the entertainment anchor of La Plaza Mall, a Simon property. This mall is the largest enclosed shopping center south of San Antonio and is often recognized as the crown jewel of McAllenand the Rio Grande Valley.

“The Valley’s movie fans will really enjoy this great new theatre from Cinemark at La Plaza,” said Isabel Rodriguez, La Plaza Mall’s Director of Marketing and Business Development. “This will be a fantastic addition to the center.”

CUT! by Cinemark elevates the traditional movie theatre experience by offering guests made-to-order menu items and specialty cocktails to enjoy in any of the auditoriums, as well as in the dining, lounge and patio areas. Moviegoers will have chef-prepared entrees, refreshing beverages and traditional snacks delivered discreetly to their seat with the push of a button. The restaurant, lounge and patio are welcoming environments designed to offer guests fun, casual and social spaces.

This brand-new theatre boasts a wide array of offerings:

A unique and freshly prepared menu of cuisine to enjoy, from fan-favorite snacks to full meals and decadent desserts

A full-service bar offering popular beers, an impressive wine selection, specialty martinis and signature cocktails

Eight ultra-modern auditoriums with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sounds systems

Cinemark Luxury Loungers— electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums

An inviting outdoor patio with a fireplace and interactive social games

Walk-up, easy-to-use ticket kiosks with a welcoming guest services area

Reserved seating with online and app ticketing capabilities

To learn more about the progress of construction for the McAllen CUT! by Cinemark, visit La Plaza. Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).