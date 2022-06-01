Cinemark Movie Club Hits 1 Million Members

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cinemark Movie Club has surpassed 1 million active members. Launched in December 2017, Cinemark Movie Club offers special pricing on companion tickets, the ability to roll over monthly movie credits without expiration, and a 20 percent discount on concessions. Since the inception of the program, Cinemark reports that members have purchased more than 80 million tickets and 23 million orders of Cinemark popcorn.

“Cinemark developed Movie Club by listening closely to our movie fans, and we were the first exhibitor to launch an in-theatre movie subscription offering in North America. Our unique program appeals to a broad range of moviegoers with rollover benefits and concession discounts that entice members to visit more frequently while boosting loyalty to Cinemark,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark president & chief executive officer. “Reaching the 1-million-member milestone reaffirms that our guests appreciate the exceptional benefits and incomparable value proposition that Movie Club membership provides.”

To celebrate the milestone, Cinemark is giving Movie Club members the chance to win extra points and rewards through a 1-million-point giveaway. From June 1 through June 8, Movie Club members can participate in an online spin-to-win game, with one lucky spin that can earn them up to 280 points, enough to redeem a free movie ticket. Points can also be redeemed for other prizes such as concession coupons and sweepstake entries. Movie Club Platinum members will receive one additional spin and another shot at winning.