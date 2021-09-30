Cinemark Expands Movie Club Membership Program with Platinum Tier Offering Additional Benefits

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark is expanding benefits for its most loyal customers with Movie Club Platinum, a new premium tier of the exhibitor’s in-theater membership program, Cinemark Movie Club. The news was announced today.

Movie Club Platinum will offer all customers who visit a Cinemark theater 25 times or purchase 60 tickets within a calendar year access to Platinum perks, which – in addition to their existing Movie Club benefits – include two bonus movie ticket credits, an increased concessions discount of 25%, and the ability to purchase up to five tickets at the member price per transaction, all at no extra cost. A member’s status will be upgraded when they hit the threshold, with the Platinum benefits remaining in place through the subsequent calendar year.

Through December 31, 2021, Movie Club members can reach the Platinum tier even faster by visiting a Cinemark theater eight times or purchasing 24 tickets before the end of the year.

According to a release, Cinemark conducted “extensive customer research” about how to make the existing Movie Club program more enticing. Through surveys, the exhibitor determined that active members “were overwhelmingly enthusiastic” about the addition of a premium reward-based tier with extra benefits.

Launched in December 2017, Cinemark Movie Club is a component of Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theater. Movie Club is a paid loyalty tier ($9.99 per month) that includes one ticket per month, a 20% concessions discount, one companion ticket at the member price per transaction, waived online fees, and the ability to roll over unused tickets.

“We developed Movie Club Platinum the same exact way we developed our industry-leading Movie Club program – by listening to our moviegoers and giving them what they really want,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO and CCO, in a statement. “This premium tier of our monthly membership program rewards our highest frequency moviegoers with bigger savings and bonus tickets, making a trip to the theatre even more valuable for those who love it most. Cinemark is always striving to roll out the red carpet for our guests, and offering this amazing reward is our way of giving our most loyal members the celebrity treatment. With the outstanding film lineup coming to the big screen, there is no better time to get more out of moviegoing.”

You can learn more about Movie Club at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark mobile app.