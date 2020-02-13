Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of 12-Screen Theater in St. Johns County, Florida

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today the grand opening of its brand new 12-screen theatre, Cinemark Durbin Park and XD. Located at The Pavilion at Durbin Park, all auditoriums feature Cinemark’s heated Luxury Lounger recliners, immersive sight and sound technology and a Cinemark XD premium large format auditorium to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

“Cinemark is thrilled to be a part of the growth and development in Durbin Park,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Our theatre at The Pavilion will be the premiere entertainment destination, providing premium amenities with enhanced food and beverage offerings for our guests to enjoy.”

At the new Cinemark Durbin Park and XD theatre, guests will enjoy advanced technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Twelve ultra-modern auditoriums with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home;

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, to further immerse guests in the on-screen action;

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats in all auditoriums;

A concession stand offering traditional moviegoing fare, including freshly popped popcorn, fountain drinks, Pizza Hut pizza and Starbucks beverages in addition to hot foods including wraps, chicken sandwiches, the Beyond Burger and more;

A wide selection of beer, wine and frozen cocktails;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities;

Special discount pricing for Senior Mondays and Discount Tuesdays for Cinemark Movie Rewards members; and

A party room available to rent for birthday parties and other celebrations.

To get the most out of the entertainment experience at Cinemark’s newest theatre, moviegoers can sign up for Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly movie membership program that offers ticket and concession discounts along with other exclusive benefits for just $9.99 per month. Guests can sign up at www.cinemark.com/movieclub.

Guests can now purchase tickets for the Cinemark Durbin Park and XD theatre Tickets are now at www.cinemark.com. Stay connected with Cinemark at www.cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).