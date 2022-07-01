Cinemark Opens New Mountain View Village Location in Salt Lake City Area￼

Image courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark, the third-largest cinema circuit in the United States, announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Riverton and XD theatre in the Salt Lake City area.

The new 14-screen location features Cinemark’s popular Luxury Lounger seats in each auditorium—heated, electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners designed for superior comfort. The theater will also feature two premium formats: a Cinemark XD auditorium—the circuit’s in-house PLF brand, with an extra-lage, wall-to-wall screen, and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound—and another auditorium with D-BOX immersive seating. The cinema will also feature an expansive concessions menu offering concessions, including pizza and other hot food items, and standard snacks like popcorn, sodas, and Starbucks coffee. Concessions ordering can be made through the Snacks in a Tap ordering feature in Cinemark’s mobile app to skip concession lines.

“Our brand-new Riverton and XD theatre brings the ultimate Cinemark experience to the Riverton and greater Salt Lake City communities in time for some of this year’s most anticipated films to hit the big screen,” said Jay Jostrand, Cinemark Executive Vice President of Real Estate.

Mountain View Village is an 85-acre experience-driven, 1,000,000 square foot mixed-use destination lifestyle center offering a dynamic central community gathering place and go-to for food lovers in Riverton and the entire South Valley, within the fastest-growing submarket in the United States. Offering 177,641 sq ft of Class A office space that includes breathtaking mountain views and best-in-class amenities within a short walk.

“Having worked with Cinemark over several decades on many locations, I have come to know them as the premier theatre operator in the country, and their new, ultra-modern luxury theatre in Riverton will raise the standard for movie-watchers in the region. Many happy memories will be created and shared in this best-of-class theatre!” said Fred Bruning, Chairman and Founder of CenterCal Properties shared.