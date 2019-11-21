Cinemark Opens New Movie Theater in Wayne, New Jersey

PRESS RELEASE

Opening Nov. 21, the Cinemark Theatre in the Willowbrook Mall is the fourth location for the exhibitor brand in the state

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the world’s largest and most innovative movie theatre companies, will open a new, 12-screen theatre in Wayne, NJ, on Thursday, Nov. 21. Inside the Willowbrook Mall, one of New Jersey’s largest malls, the new Cinemark theatre will feature an XD auditorium with the latest technology and sound innovations as well as modern, luxury amenities.

“Our new theatre offers a top-of-the-line, modernized entertainment destination for the Wayne community,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are excited to deliver guests an immersive movie-going experience with optimum sight and sound technology, premium amenities, and enhanced food and beverage offerings.”

As the holiday season approaches, the Cinemark Willowbrook Mall and XD theatre will be home to the latest releases, including “Frozen 2,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and more. As a part of Cinemark’s efforts to continue to meet the evolving demands of the moviegoing experience, guests will also experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

12 ultra-modern auditoriums with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring premium sight and sound technology to further immerse audiences in the on-screen action;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors and RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and mobile app ticketing capabilities;

A concession stand offering a variety of food and beverage options, including freshly popped popcorn, fountain drinks, Pizza Hut pizza, Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookies, Edy’s Ice Cream and an added selection of hot foods including burgers, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, quesadillas and more;

Special discount pricing for Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays, Students, Active Military and;

A party room available to rent for birthday parties and additional celebrations.

Guests at Cinemark Willowbrook Mall can further enhance their moviegoing experience by signing up for Cinemark Movie Rewards premium tier, Movie Club, the monthly in-theatre membership program for $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable, which provides exclusive benefits including 20 percent off concessions, rollover and companion tickets, reserved seating and no online fees. For more information about the Movie Club, visit http://www.cinemark.com/movieclub.

Tickets are now available at Cinemark.com.