Cinemark Offering Discounted Private Watch Parties, More Perks for Halloween Season

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark is celebrating the Halloween season with a series of deals, including discounted pricing on private watch parties and a sweepstakes for Cinemark Movie Rewards members.

Through October 31, Cinemark private watch parties will start at just $99, amounting to savings of up to $100. All customers who purchase a private watch party through Oct. 31 will also receive a deal for buy-one-get-one-free candy.

In addition, those who show up at the theater dressed in costume between October 29 and October 31 will receive buy-one-get-one-free tickets to see The Addams Family 2 when purchased at the box office.

Cinemark will also be showing the original Ghostbusters for two days only — October 30 and October 31 — for a cost of $5 per ticket. The film will additionally be available to book for discounted private watch parties.

To mark National Popcorn Poppin’ month, Cinemark Movie Rewards members can also enter for a chance to win an entire year of Cinemark popcorn today through October 31 by navigating to the rewards center. Official rules are available here.

Lastly, moviegoers can enjoy Cinemark popcorn at home with Cinemark Pack-a-Pop, which is available at all Cinemark theaters for $10. The theater chain is also offering a recipe for its Trick-or-Treat popcorn, which is comprised of ingredients including white chocolate, Oreos and Trolli Sour Bite Crawlers.

For more details on the special October offers, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.