Cinemark Introduces App, Website Upgrades to Ease Process of Buying Concessions and Movie Tickets

Cinemark has officially announced a new advance-ordering feature for concessions on its app and website — just one part of a new wave of digital enhancements the exhibitor has introduced to make the process of moviegoing more seamless for its customers.

Called Snacks in a Tap, the recently-implemented concessions feature can be utilized by moviegoers either when they purchase their tickets or afterward, via the Cinemark website or app. When they arrive at the theater, they have the option to pick up their order at the dedicated guest pickup location or have it delivered directly to their seat for a “minimal fee,” according to a press release. With Cinemark’s “Quick Reorder” option, customers can also add items from their last order with a single click.

To date, Cinemark customers have ordered over 2.5 million concessions items through Snacks in a Tap, with more than 1 million orders being directly delivered to guests in their seats. Ninety-nine percent of Cinemark’s eligible U.S. theaters currently offer the feature.

Cinemark has introduced enhanced features designed to ease the process of moviegoing across the board. The exhibitor’s customers can now also save forthcoming releases to a personalized watch list; once tickets go on sale for their chosen titles, customers will receive an alert so they can be one of the first to secure seats. For those uncertain about which movie to see, a list of showtimes starting soon at their local theater is also now available on the Cinemark website and app to make their decision easier. Additionally, showtimes and seat maps have been combined into a single page during checkout to help speed up the process.

Updates for Cinemark Movie Rewards members have also been implemented. In the main navigation at the top of the Cinemark app and website, members will now see their rewards information — including name, loyalty status and number of points — clearly displayed. Those interested in joining Cinemark’s Movie Club subscription program can also take advantage of a new Movie Club calculator, which shows how much they could save by joining the program. (Cinemark notes that Movie Club members save around $100 per year on average.)

