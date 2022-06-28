Cinemark Teams Up with Disney to Release Marvel Studios NFTs for Thor: Love and Thunder

Rendering of NFT artwork courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is joining forces with Disney to give Cinemark Movie Rewards members the chance to win one of Marvel Studios’ non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. From Tuesday, June 28th, through Thursday, July 7th, fans can visit the Cinemark website daily for the chance to be one of 1,000 owners of the digital collectible.

“Cinemark is thrilled to collaborate with Disney on the release of these exclusive Marvel Studios NFTs for Thor: Love and Thunder,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer. “Thor’s newest quest is sure to be an epic foray filled with adventure, strength and heart, and it is fitting that our rewards members – cinema’s biggest and most loyal fans – will have the chance to win these unique digital collectibles to celebrate this exciting moment and epic film.”

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, premieres in theaters on Friday, July 8th. Members can visit their rewards page on the Cinemark website or app for a unique PIN that will allow them to play the instant-win game daily at Cinemark.com/thorNFT