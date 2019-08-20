Cinemark to Open CUT! Dine-In Theater in Cypress, Texas

PRESS RELEASE

Eight-screen luxury theatre offers an enhanced entertainment experience

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aug. 20, 2019– Cinemark Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced plans to build a CUT! by Cinemark in Cypress, Texas, a state-of-the-art dine-in theatre, located off of Highway 290 at 29030 Northwest Freeway. Construction is scheduled to begin in November with plans to open in July 2020 as a development of Washington Prime Group.

“We are eager to introduce our CUT! by Cinemark concept to the Cypress community and greater Houston area,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Whether seeing the latest blockbuster with the family or having dinner and drinks with friends, guests will enjoy this unique and fresh dine-in entertainment experience.”

CUT! by Cinemark elevates their traditional movie theatre experience by offering guests made-to-order menu items and specialty cocktails to enjoy in any of the auditoriums, as well as in the dining and lounge areas. Moviegoers can have entrees, beverages and traditional snacks delivered discreetly to their seat with the push of a button. The restaurant and lounge are welcoming environments designed to offer guests fun, casual and social spaces.

“With the exciting addition of Cinemark, we have further solidified Fairfield Town Center as the retail, dining and entertainment hub within the community,” said Carl Esser, general manager, Fairfield Town Center. “Cinemark brings a new energy to Fairfield Town Center, one that elevates the guest experience and complements the dynamic line-up of existing tenants.”

This brand new theatre will boast a wide array of offerings including:

Eight ultra-modern auditoriums with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sounds systems;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers— electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums;

A unique and freshly prepared menu of cuisine to enjoy, from fan-favorite snacks to full meals and scrumptious desserts;

A full-service bar offering more than 20 popular beers, including local draft IPAs, as well as an impressive wine selection, specialty martinis and signature cocktails;

An inviting outdoor patio with a fireplace and interactive social games;

Walk-up, easy-to-use ticket kiosks with a welcoming guest services area, and;

Reserved seating with online and app ticketing capabilities to make any night on the town as convenient as possible.

