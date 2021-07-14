Cinémas Guzzo CEO Vincenzo Guzzo to Receive Award of Excellence at Italian Contemporary Film Festival

Image Courtesy of Cinemas Guzzo

Vincenzo Guzzo, president and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo – the largest independent chain of movie theatres in Québec – is the 2021 recipient of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF) Award of Excellence, it was announced today. The award will be presented at the closing night gala and awards ceremony of this year’s Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival on July 17 at Ontario Place.

“I am honoured and humbled to be selected as the recipient of this year’s ICFF Award of Excellence,” said Guzzo in a statement. “There is simply nothing more special than seeing a good movie on a big screen and I am delighted to support the ICFF in their mission to connect people, communities, and cultures through the magical shared experience of going to the movies.”

“This prestigious award honours Mr. Guzzo’s outstanding support and contributions to Italian and Canadian cinema and recognizes his incredible influence in the film industry and movie-going experience across the country,” added Cristiano de Florentiis, artistic director of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival.