Cinémas Guzzo Will Provide Free Broadcast of the Pope’s Visit to Québec

Image Courtesy of Cinemas Guzzo

Cinémas Guzzo will partner with the papal visit to Québec City at the end of July. The cinema chain is set to make its 143 movie screens in 10 complexes in the Greater Montréal Area available to mark the occasion, giving thousands of people a collective experience in a comfortable setting.



The initiative, developed by Cinémas Guzzo’s President and CEO Vincenzo Guzzo in collaboration with the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation, will provide a free broadcast of Pope Francis’ mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne de Beaupré on July 28th at 10:00am. While access to the cinema broadcast is free, voluntary donations will be collected under the direction of the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation for the papal visit’s fundraising campaign.



“Pope Francis’ visit is historic. Engaging with Indigenous peoples on Canadian soil is the one of many steps forward in the discussion about the consequences of the actions of members of the Catholic Church, in particular the painful and unacceptable legacy of residential schools in this country. We can all do our part to build a path towards truth and reconciliation, I wanted to contribute as much as I could,” said Guzzo



Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, coordinator for the papal visit in Québec shared, “I want to thank Mr. Guzzo for his offer that will allow many to experience this historic moment in our community. The great generosity expressed by several partners shows a common desire to make this event a moment of healing, as well as a milestone in the relations between Indigenous people and society as a whole.”