Cineplanet Salon opens with FLEXOUND Augmented Audio

Courtesy of FLEXOUND

France’s Cineplanet Salon has been equipped with FLEXOUND Augmented Audio technology, making this the second cinema to utilize the audio add-on after Cineum Cannes in France. The multiplex in Salon-de-Provence has nine auditoriums, which are equipped with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and FLEXOUND Augmented Audio.

FLEXOUND Augmented Audio is installed in all the seats at the Lodge auditorium, a premium boutique cinema concept that offers a luxury entertainment experience. Complementing the DTS:X sound system in the auditorium, FLEXOUND Augmented Audio provides personal immersive audio and natural vibration in each individual seat. FLEXOUND has also launched the loudspeaker-free cinema sound system FLEXOUND Pulse.

“FLEXOUND is an add-on audio system for the main sound system used in the auditorium providing personal audio and vibration. No matter where you sit in the auditorium, Flexound gives extra clarity to the speech and dialogue,” said FLEXOUND’s Chief of Cinema, Mika Oesch.

“In consumer research 96% of moviegoers say that the FLEXOUND experience is either good or great. And they are also ready to recommend it to their friends. We offer a genuine competitive advantage against both home entertainment and ordinary cinemas”, says Isak Olevic, the chief executive officer of FLEXOUND.