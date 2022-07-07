Cineplex and CJ 4DPLEX Open First ScreenX in Langley, BC

Courtesy of Cineplex

Cineplex, in partnership with CJ 4DPLEX, announced today that British Columbia’s second ScreenX auditorium is now open at Cineplex Cinemas Langley. The 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience opened with Marvel Studios‘ Thor: Love and Thunder.



In 2018, Canada’s first ScreenX auditorium opened at Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP in Toronto, Ontario. Since then, the partnership has been extended to bring 4DX theaters to six locations and ScreenX screens to 12 locations across Canada.



“We are thrilled to offer movie-lovers in Langley yet another truly immersive theatrical experience, just in time for one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer,” said Kevin Watts, executive vice president of exhibition & location-based entertainment at Cineplex. “ScreenX is one of the latest state-of-the-art technologies we’ve introduced to provide a memorable escape for movie lovers that can’t be replicated at home.”



“We are very excited to continue our expansion in Canada and continue our partnership with Cineplex. ScreenX is extremely powerful in immersing audiences into the film, and Cineplex’s commitment to open additional locations across the country has proven this,” said CJ 4DPLEX America CEO & President Don Savant.