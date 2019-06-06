Shawn Mandel Joins Cineplex as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ – (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex announced today that Shawn Mandel, an experienced technology executive with a track record for success, has joined the Company as its Chief Digital and Technology Officer. With proven experience in monetizing the value of data through analytics, Mandel will lead the company-wide digital, product and IT strategies to drive innovation across the entire Cineplex ecosystem of businesses. He will also provide guidance and expertise to ensure the more than 70 million Canadians Cineplex welcomes through its doors every year have unparalleled entertainment experiences, supported through the use of the latest in technology.

“We are a diversified entertainment and media company with a long legacy of leading through innovation,” said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. “Shawn Mandel is one of the country’s most respected technology executives and we see a tremendous opportunity to bring forward new and exciting digital entertainment experiences for our guests and customers – with Shawn playing a leading role in driving that development.”

Mandel’s appointment took effect April 29, 2019. He joins Cineplex from TELUS, where he most recently served as the company’s Chief Digital Officer. An executive that shares Cineplex’s passion for innovation, Mandel has tremendous experience in both building agile teams and digital transformation, particularly as it relates to enhancing corporate culture and guest experience. He also serves as a mentor with the Techstars Toronto Accelerator, helping support the next generation of Canadian innovation leaders.

“This is a uniquely exciting time to join the Cineplex team,” said Shawn Mandel, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Cineplex. “From entertainment to esports, consumer data to media sales and almost everything in between, Cineplex is poised for growth as a truly integrated media and entertainment brand and I am thrilled to play a leadership role on that journey.”

Cineplex’s C-suite has years of experience working together as a team and today’s announcement, as well as the addition of Cindy Bush as Chief Human Resources Officer last year, rounds-out the Company’s senior leadership. Both Bush and Mandel bring over 20 years of expertise in their respective fields to Cineplex, with Bush having worked in the UK, France, the U.S. and Canada in companies ranging from 30 to over 100,000 employees.