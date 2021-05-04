Cinépolis Partners with Nsign.tv to Manage Digital Signage Channels

Image Courtesy of Cinepolis

Cinépolis, the largest cinema circuit in Latin America and the third-largest globally, has hired nsign.tv to manage its digital signage channels in its theaters in Mexico, Brazil and part of the U.S.

The operation, which began in August 2020, was done in collaboration with AV integrator Stratech, nsign.tv’s Mexican partner. In its first phase, 1,600 nsign.tv players have been remotely downloaded and installed in Cinépolis’ displays.

“We were put to the test in a variety of scenarios, to which we responded quickly and with solutions, giving form and bringing to life all of their requests: Custom made applets, Superimposed text on video, integration of the nsign.tv player with their existing hardware, synchronization of screens to create wow effects… There was no request that we could not develop to showcase the versatility and power of our software”, said Germán Talón, CTO of nsign.tv, in a press release.

“Cinépolis needed a solution that allowed them to manage their movie listings and the food court prices automatically”, Talón added. “The data that was to be displayed on their menu boards and digital billboards had to be automatically updated with their data, meaning that the nsign.tv applets had to update automatically and without any human interaction”.

A custom development for Cinépolis by nsign.tv was “the integration, through readable .xml files that come from the internal servers of Cinépolis, with which the nsign.tv applets connect to extract the information automatically.” Applets are described as “microapps that are executed from the platform to change and/or update the content in an automatic manner from an external source, and are used to change the content dynamically, saving time and costs.”

A release notes that Cinépolis went with nsign.tv for “the power, flexibility, the capacity to improve the product on the fly, the speed of response and for having certain features that other platforms did no[t] offer.”

The installation was completed by Cinépolis itself after the company was trained in how to use the nsign.tv platform.

Cinépolis operates 862 locations with 6,664 screens in 17 countries. In addition to being the third-largest cinema chain in the world in terms of number of theaters, it claims to be the second-largest in number of tickets sold and the largest in the amount of tickets sold per theater.