Cinépolis Selects Volfoni as its 3D Provider for New Market Expansion, Including Bahrain, Oman and Argentina

Paris, France, April 2nd 2019 — Volfoni Limited, the leading European provider of 3D technology, announced today that Cinépolis, the largest cinema exhibitor in Latin America and fourth largest cinema exhibitor in the world, has selected Volfoni as its new 3D provider for their new cinema complexes in Bahrain, Oman, and Argentina.

All of Cinépolis’ new cinema complexes use a combination of SmartCrystal NEO and the award-winning SmartCrystal Diamond that provides the best light efficiency and image sharpness of all 3D solutions. “We are very honored to have been selected by a cinema chain that prizes what is best in technology and demands a great and immersive experience for all of its patrons. Our products deliver such an experience and we are thrilled to collaborate in such great projects”, says Ms. Paula Silveira, VP of Business Development in Volfoni Americas.

Cinépolis arrives in the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) region with a 30 screens’ theatre complex in the Atrium Mall, Sar in Bahrain, that will raise and set the standard for high-end luxury theaters providing an experience by using the latest technology and amenities, including Macro XE, 4D Emotion, 3D technologies, and kid-friendly Cinépolis Junior auditoriums. The same standard will be used in Oman’s Avenues Mall and other future multiplexes in the region.

In Argentina, with the alliance together with Village Cines, Cinépolis’ growth plans continue. “Volfoni’s business model and continuous focus on high quality and easy to operate systems was key in the decision to use their technology”, says, Mr. Gabriel Morales, Cinépolis’ Global Technology Director.