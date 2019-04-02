Cinépolis to Bring 4DX with ScreenX to Latin America

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA, April 1st, 2019 — CJ 4DPLEX announced today an extension of their partnership with Cinépolis to bring the first 4DX with Screen X in Latin America, plus 2 additional ScreenX and four 4DX auditoriums to the US and Latin America. This marks the very first ScreenX Cinépolis in the US, in addition to the very first ScreenX in Mexico and the first 4DX with ScreenX in the Americas.

The award-winning 4DX with ScreenX will come to Cinépolis Acoxpa – the very first 4DX Cinépolis site that opened in 2011 – this summer, making it the very first auditorium in the Americas to operate the immersive next-generation technology. In addition, the first ScreenX theatre in Mexico and US is also looking at a summer opening.



“We’re proud to build on our long-standing successful relationship with Cinépolis as we expand the footprint of 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX with ScreenX across U.S and Latin America” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “It is an incredible moment to be breaking ground in bringing the first-ever ScreenX to Mexico, in addition to installing the very first 4DX with ScreenX theater in all Americas.”



“Cinépolis is continuing to elevate the cinematic landscape by providing audiences groundbreaking new immersive formats that stimulate the movie-going experience further” said Alejandro Ramirez Magana, CEO, Cinépolis. “With CJ 4DPLEX, we look forward to expanding the partnership and leading the way in cinematic innovation. We know our audiences will love the experience as much as we do.”



Cinépolis is one of the largest providers of 4DX auditoriums around the world with 59 locations in 10 countries already in operation. As Cinépolis expands globally, new Cinépolis sites have opened with 4DX, including two in the U.S. at Cinépolis Pico Rivera and Cinépolis Vista. Together, CJ 4DPLEX and Cinépolis has installed 33 4DX theaters across Mexico and the U.S.