Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas to Open Illinois Wheeling Town Center Location

Courtesy Cinergy Entertainment Group

This July, Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas’ new seven-screen movie theater location will open at Illinois’ Wheeling Town Center. Cinergy Wheeling marks Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group’s ninth location, which will offer experiences such as recline-and-dine cinemas, with a selection of alcoholic beverages and chef-inspired American dishes, and a sports bar lounge area.



The venue will host monthly sensory friendly screenings of family friendly movies for guests with sensory sensitivities, featuring brightened lights, lowered volume, and more space to move freely in the auditoriums. Cinergy will also host family events including French toast breakfasts, a ticket to a children’s movie, and meet-and-greets with movie characters.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand to Wheeling this summer,” says Traci Hoey, vice president of marketing at Cinergy. “Wheeling Town Center is beautiful, and we can’t wait to bring friends and families together with our new entertainment venue.”

“It’s great to see Wheeling Town Center bring back something that truly made it unique,” said Village Manager Jon Sfondilis. “Once the cinemas officially open, the town center will be a year-round hot spot.”