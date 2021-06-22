Cinergy Supports Cinema Week with Giveaways, Rewards for Loyalty Members

Image Courtesy Cinergy Entertainmet

Cinergy Entertainment, which operates seven cinema entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma, has announced their support for Cinema Week, kicking off today as an industry-wide initiative designed to celebrate and preserve the culture of moviegoing.

“We are so excited for Cinema Week and to see people getting back out to the movies, watching the movies the way they were intended to be seen… on the giant screen,” said Cinergy owners Jeff and Jamie Benson, respectively the president and vice president of the company. “There’s nothing better than the social experience of watching a movie with family and friends, and of course the movie theater popcorn!”

As part of its celebration of Cinema Week, Cinergy is gifting members of its loyalty program, Elite—which recently crossed the 100,000-member mark—with an additional 100 points on their account. Giveaways are also in the mix for loyalty members, including a free private movie screening.

“We appreciate our Cinergy Elite Fans. They have been loyal to the cinema experience, and we are so excited to celebrate with them,” says Traci Hoey, VP of marketing. “Our membership growing over the past year to surpass 100,000 members is a true testament to Cinergy’s involvement in the community. Our fans are so excited to be back at the movies and we can’t wait to reward them!”

Also in celebration of Cinema Week 2021, Cinergy is taking part in Paramount’s one-night only double-feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. Cinergy fans can see this special screening event at the Amarillo and Odessa locations.

Exclusive content from filmmakers and talent will be shared on-screen, as well as special prizes and giveaways, while supplies last. Visit Cinergy.com for contest details.