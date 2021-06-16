Paramount Announces A Quiet Place Double Feature for Cinema Week

Photo Credit: Jonny Cournoyer © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.

Paramount has announced a special, one-night-only double feature of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, to be held in select theaters on June 23, 2021. The double feature will offer two movies for the price of one ticket and is part of Paramount’s participation in Cinema Week, running June 22-26.

Writer/director John Krasinski (also the star of the first film) will provide a special introduction before the start of the double feature. Last weekend A Quiet Place Part II became the first film to cross the $100 million mark domestically since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tickets for the event are on sale starting today at AQuietPlaceMovie.com, participating theatrical ticketing platforms, and at cinema box offices.

Studios and exhibitors alike are participating in Cinema Week, a week-long event designed to energize moviegoers and eventize the moviegoing experience for fans across the U.S. and Canada. 280 exhibitor partners representing over 28,000 screens are participating; you can find out more on the Cinema Week website.

Says Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson: “Moviegoers have turned out in a massive way in support of A Quiet Place Part II, and we are excited to be part of Cinema Week, delivering an immersive, back-to-back cinematic experience, allowing fans to see these two films the way they are meant to be seen, on the big screen.”