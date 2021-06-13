WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: A Quiet Place Part II Returns to No. 1 as In the Heights ($11.41M) and Peter Rabbit 2 ($10.4M) Open Below Expectations

Images Courtesy of Paramount ('A Quiet Place Part II'), Warner Bros. ('In the Heights') and Sony ('Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway')

Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II returned to the No. 1 spot this weekend ahead of new releases In the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — a surprising result given that the former title had been widely expected to debut at the top of the heap.

A Quiet Place Part II took in an estimated $11.65M in its third weekend in theaters, bringing the total for the horror sequel to $108.99M through Sunday. The John Krasinski-directed follow-up is the first pandemic-era release to hit the $100M milestone, marking a major turning point in the theatrical landscape as life continues returning to some semblance of normal amid widespread vaccinations in the U.S.

The picture wasn’t nearly so bright for In the Heights, Warner Bros.’ adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning production, which fell far short of projections with an estimated $11.41M from 3,456 locations. Some of this bullishness may have derived from the studio’s aggressive marketing push over the last several weeks, along with a concurrent rise in social media activity for the title and an overestimation of audiences’ willingness to see the film in theaters when it was available day-and-date on HBO Max.

While it boasts a series of splashy, high-octane musical numbers, In the Heights is distinct from pandemic-era hits such as Godzilla vs. Kong and A Quiet Place Part II, both of which are the sort of action-oriented titles that tend to draw audiences to theaters. Despite the studio’s best efforts, moviegoers may have viewed In the Heights as a relatively small-scale affair by comparison and opted to watch it in the comfort of their own homes. Another factor that may have hurt the film’s theatrical performance this weekend was the relatively small pop-cultural footprint of the original musical. While obviously a draw for audiences familiar with the Broadway show, In the Heights simply does not have the built-in fan base of some of the pandemic’s biggest theatrical performers, including the aforementioned Godzilla vs. Kong and A Quiet Place Part II as well as last weekend’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Reviews certainly didn’t hurt the $55M-budgeted production, which debuted in a theatrical marketplace still curtailed by pandemic restrictions (an estimated 76% of North American theaters were open this weekend, many at limited capacities, representing 94% coverage of the domestic market). Indeed, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, critical notices have been almost uniformly excellent.

Opening-weekend demographics for In the Heights were relatively diverse, with a large turnout among Hispanics, who made up 40% of the audience. Elsewhere, the crowd was 43% White, 9% African-American, 4% Asian and 4% Native American/Other.

Going forward, Warner Bros. is surely pinning its hopes on positive word-of-mouth, which, at least in theory, should help In the Heights stay afloat over the coming weeks. Audiences who did turn out seem to have largely enjoyed the film, which has a great “A” CinemaScore and a fantastic 95% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps those metrics will translate to a leggy run.

Opening closely behind In the Heights in second place was Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, a sequel to the family-oriented sleeper hit that grossed $115.3M in North America and $351.5M globally during its 2018 run. With $10.4M from 3,346 locations, Peter Rabbit 2 opened well below its predecessor’s $25M opening, though of course pandemic-era restrictions on auditorium capacities and a diminished overall marketplace must be kept in mind when making direct comparisons. Nonetheless, it debuted slightly below analysts’ expectations heading into the weekend.

Originally slated to open in February 2020, Peter Rabbit 2 was first pushed to April 2020 before COVID-19 took hold in the U.S. When it became clear that an April release wasn’t in the cards, the film was shuffled around multiple times before finally landing on its June 11, 2021 release date. Beginning in March, the studio began slowly rolling the film out in overseas markets where it performed well, including Australia and the U.K. It had taken in close to $50M internationally heading into its domestic opening.

Like In the Heights, Peter Rabbit 2 may enjoy a longer tail, particularly given that families with young children have helped buoy such films as The Croods: A New Age and Raya and the Last Dragon to leggy runs during the pandemic. Aside from last weekend’s mildly-performing Spirit Untamed, the sequel also doesn’t have much in the way of major competition until Universal’s The Boss Baby: Family Business debuts in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service July 2.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It slipped to fourth place in its sophomore frame with an estimated $10.02M, a drop of 58% after opening to $24.1M last weekend. The Warner Bros. threequel lost a sizable number of premium screens to In the Heights this weekend, helping explain its rather precipitous decline, though that kind of drop is actually fairly typical for a horror sequel.

Rounding out the top five was Disney’s Cruella, which grossed an estimated $6.7M for a total of $55.96M to date.

In sixth place, Spirit Untamed took in an estimated $2.5M in its sophomore frame, a drop of 59% from last weekend. The Universal family title has taken in a disappointing $10.9M in its first ten days.

OVERSEAS

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It crossed $100M global this weekend after bringing in an estimated $23.4M from 51 international markets. The horror threequel’s overseas total is $68M.

Cruella grossed an estimated $17.6M from 39 territories, bringing its international tally to $73.3M and its global total to $129.3M. To date, the Disney title has grossed $10.7M in China, $8.4M in the U.K., $8.3M in Korea and $7.9M in Mexico.

A Quiet Place Part II grossed an estimated $16M internationally from 37 markets, including 21 new openings. The Paramount release has taken in a total of $75.8M overseas to date and has yet to open in a number of major territories including France, Spain, Korea and Japan (June 18), Italy (June 24), Germany (July 1) and Brazil (July 15).

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway took in an estimated $10.7M from 21 markets, including $7.8M in China, where the family sequel opened this weekend. Its international tally stands at $57.9M, with forthcoming releases in Japan (June 25), France (June 30), Germany (July 1), Italy (July 1), Spain (July 16), Brazil (August 26) and South Korea (Sept 29).

F9 took in an estimated $6M from 8 overseas territories, including another $3.6M in China. Its international total now stands at $268.9M, including $212.22M in China, $18.97M in Korea and $17M in Russia. Future overseas openings include Australia on June 17, Brazil on June 24 and Mexico and the U.K./Ireland on June 25.

Studio Weekend Estimates: Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, 2021