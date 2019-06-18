Cineworld Group and Cinionic Strike 1,000+ Unit Deal to Roll Out Acclaimed Barco Laser Projectors to Theaters Worldwide

PRESS RELEASE —

Kortrijk, Belgium, June 17, 2019 – Cinionic,the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture providing a new visual standard with enhanced services and technology solutions, announces a significant expansion in its relationship with one of the world’s largest theater chains, Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE), to continue delivering an elevated movie-going experience for audiences worldwide. Cinionic will illuminate Cineworld Group operated theaters in the U.S., EU and UK with enhanced services and award-winning portfolio of Barco laser projectors, including the newly launched Barco Series 4.

Over the next 18 months, Cineworld will upgrade and deploy over 1,000 projectors worldwide with Barco Laser solutions to deliver a new visual standard in cinema, supported by Barco Alchemy media servers and maintained for the next decade through Cinionic’s enhanced services. Cineworld Group operates 9500+ screens across 10 countries and is a leader in the movie exhibition industry, with chains such as Regal (US), Cineworld (UK) and Cinema City (EU). Through Cinionic’s best-in-class technology and enhanced solutions, Cineworld continues to deliver on its promise to be the ‘best place to watch a movie’ and enhance its global footprint.

“Today, exhibitors are looking at ways to enhance the movie-going experience with the best images and unparalleled efficiency through laser projection and advanced service solutions. Cineworld is a longstanding partner and we are honored that they are choosing Cinionic to power the visual standard for moviegoers today and tomorrow,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Building on our strong foundations, we are extending our relationship to bring innovation and services that further Cineworld’s mission around the world for years to come.”

Cineworld’s rollout plan engages the full range of Barco Laser projector solutions including the new Barco Series 4 platform. Announced during CinemaCon 2019, Barco Series 4 delivers the highest quality visual experience in cinema for moviegoers today, future proofed for tomorrow; leveraging 4K, RGB-Laser, as well as being ready for 4K 120fps high frame rate, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and onboard Barco Colorgenic™ delivering wide-color-gamut capabilities. Series 4 leads the industry as the most environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient platform with Barco EcoPure™.

The Series 4 platform was developed in partnership with exhibitors globally, including Cineworld. The group selected the Barco Series 4 as an integral part of the exhibitor’s plan to power new build theaters and their expansive refresh and renewal strategy.

“For a long time, we have enjoyed a great partnership with Cinionic and Barco. Their dedication to research and development, as well as their great product support, is the essence of going further with this exciting deal”, said Renana Teperberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Cineworld. “The core of our strategy is the cinema experience, and superior projection is fundamental to a quality experience. We believe in laser projectors, especially the new Barco Series 4, and do not doubt that this deal will support Cineworld’s promise to its customers to provide the best place to watch a movie.”