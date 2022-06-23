Cinionic and China Film Group Offer Avatar: The Way of Water Sneak Peak at CineEurope

Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios

Cinionic and China Film Group are teaming up Wednesday to bring attendees of this year’s CineEurope a first look at 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, releasing in December.

Cinionic is the official projection partner of the annual cinema event in Barcelona, providing laser projection for all presentations in the 3,000-person auditorium used for CineEurope’s presentation lineup. In addition, Cinionic has teamed with China Film Group to bring CINITY technology and system to the show for a sneak peek at writer-director James Cameron’s next feature.

“This year’s exciting slate – coupled with the rapid adoption of laser solutions that further differentiates the big screen from the home – is driving a new chapter for theatrical presentation,” Cinionic’s CEO Wim Buyens said in a press release. “We’re pleased to work with China Film Group to host the CINITY technology at CineEurope in the lead-up to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, and to our long-term collaboration in the premium space.”

“We are honored to work with Cinionic and the Film Expo Group to support the cinema industry during CineEurope,” added Frank Fu, CFG CEO and founder of CINITY. “Avatar: The Way of Water is set to delight audiences around the world, and we are proud to work with our partners to bring this special moment to Barcelona with CINITY technology.”