Cinionic Comes to CinemaCon 2021 with an All-Laser Portfolio

PRESS RELEASE —

Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture, announced its full line-up for CinemaCon 2021 as an official show sponsor. This year, Cinionic celebrates its recently announced all-laser portfolio, cinema services, and solutions with a new home for its annual exhibition, Cinionic World. The expanded Cinionic World debuts August 23-26 with live presentations of its leading laser cinema solutions in the Roman Ballrooms at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

With the move to all-laser, Cinionic reaffirms its commitment to exhibition today and tomorrow during CinemaCon. Cinionic makes it easy for any theater – from boutique cinemas to premium screens – to offer audiences entertainment experiences with laser solutions and enhanced services, including a Barco Series 4 for every screen, Laser Light Upgrades for Series 2 projectors, vendor-financing, and the ability to sign-up to new as-a-service models like Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS).

“The return of CinemaCon this year not only allows the industry to reconnect, it also represents a moment to celebrate the power of the cinematic experience,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “At CinemaCon 2014, we introduced the promise of laser-powered entertainment destinations. More than seven years later – and with more than 25,000 laser solutions deployed – we are returning with an all-laser portfolio and new paths to laser for every cinema. We look forward to working with the entire cinema community to power a bright future for moviegoing for years to come.”

Throughout the show, visitors to Cinionic World can explore future-ready solutions with daily presentations at the purpose-built Laser Theater and hands-on opportunities with award-winning technologies. Cinionic World 2021 aims to create a space to design the next generation of moviegoing together. On Wednesday, August 25, at the Laser Theater, Cinionic will host a live recording of the popular industry podcast The Insiders Show at 12:30pm. The panel features appearances from industry leaders with podcast co-hosts Jim Chabin, Chairman, Advanced Imaging Society, and Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic.

Over the last 18 months, Cinionic continued to support the industry through its actions, expanded its laser footprint, and invested in cinema-focused solutions to help meet the challenges of tomorrow. Most recently, Cinionic introduced eight new models to the Barco Series 4 family, announced the expansion of its premium CGS solution with B&B Theaters, muvi Cinemas, Maya Cinemas, and Nordisk, and celebrated strategic agreements with leading exhibitors including Cine Colombia, CJ CGV Cinemas, Qube, AMC Cinemas Saudi Arabia, Kinepolis, ShowBiz, and KARO.

The 2021 Cinionic World – Roman Ballrooms, Promenade level, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas – is open throughout CinemaCon from August 23-26, 2021. For more information on Cinionic World and to schedule an appointment with the Cinionic team at this year’s convention, visit http://www.cinionic.com/CinemaCon.