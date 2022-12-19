Cinionic Delivers First Laser-Powered Cinema Screens to Germany with Kinopolis

Courtesy Image

Laser-powered cinema company Cinionic and German cinema group Kinopolis have teamed up to bring audiences ‘Laser Projection by Cinionic’ at Kinopolis’ (m)k6 in Munich, Main-Taunus in Sulzbach and Gießen locations.

The installs are the first phase of a new project to bring laser-powered cinema to 48 Kinopolis screens across Germany by 2025, replacing xenon projection with next-generation Barco technology from Cinionic’s all-laser portfolio.

Working with local integrator Vandors, laser projection from the award-winning Barco Series 4 line-up, the upgrade delivers elevated movie presentation with laser-sharp images, exceptional brightness, deeper contrast, and vivid colors.

Thanks to the eco-driven design of Barco Series 4 and the elimination of Xenon lamps in the projection booth, the result on screen is both better for the viewer and the planet – boosting energy savings of as much as 70% compared to traditional digital projectors.

Kinopolis’ locations join more than 30,000 locations around the world illuminated by Laser Projection by Cinionic since launching laser projection to the cinema market in 2014.

“With our new Barco laser projectors, we offer our guests a projection quality that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of brightness, contrast and color,” the Kinopolis Group’s Managing Director Gregory Theile said in a press release. “Our new partnership with Cinionic underlines our firm belief in the future of cinema and helps us pursue our declared goal to always offer our guests the best possible cinema experience.”

“Moviegoers around the world are seeking elevated cinema experiences, especially during the upcoming holidays,” Cinionic’s CEO Wim Buyens said in a press release. “By moving to laser projection, Kinopolis offers audiences in Germany a new way to enjoy movies with bright, vivid colors, high-quality presentation which stays consistent over time.”