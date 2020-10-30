Cinionic Expands Laser Portfolio with New Barco Series 4 Projectors

Image Courtesy Cinionic

PRESS RELEASE

Cinionic—the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture—announces SP2K, the Barco Series 4 projector for smaller screens. The new line-up includes four new SP2K models ranging from 6,000 to 15,000 lumens, rounding out the Series 4 family.

“Worldwide, cinema is forging a path to recovery. As a global leader, we know that times like these require creativity and innovation, and that’s why we continue to invest to power a bright future,” added Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “With laser solutions for all exhibitors, Cinionic is committed to delivering the best experience on every screen.”

Designed for smaller screens, the Barco SP2K-7, SP2K-9, SP2K-11, and SP2K-15 yield the perfect resolution for brilliant images that will remain constant over time. The SP2K units are designed to be exceptionally quiet, with a noise output of only 40dB, making boothless installations easy for compact auditoriums.

“We are continuously looking for ways to help differentiate the theater experience from other entertainment formats,” commented Ignace Rombout, Vice President Projection, Barco. “We built the Series 4 platform from the ground-up to address the needs of exhibition. With today’s announcement, we extend Series 4 to every size of screen.”

Barco Series 4 features exclusive patented technology, including Barco EcoPure™ and Barco AIM™, for brighter, laser-sharp images that stay consistent over time. Thanks to reduced power consumption, eliminating wasteful lamps, easier maintenance, and simpler operations; theaters enjoy significant cost-savings and a reduced carbon footprint for a greener way to go to the cinema.

With over 20,000 laser units currently in the field and commitments for more than 8,000 Series 4 since its launch, the Cinionic team continues to develop new ways to ‘wow’ moviegoers and support the cinema industry,