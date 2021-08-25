Cinionic Brings Its ‘Giant Screen’ PLF Experience Solution to India via PVR Cinemas

Image Courtesy of Cinionic

PRESS RELEASE

Kortrijk, Belgium – August 25, 2021 – Cinionic, the world’s leading provider of laser cinema solutions, brings its complete premium large format experience solution, Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS), to PVR Cinemas’ flagship site, Priya. The partnership comes as part of an urban rehabilitation initiative by PVR of its heritage location providing audiences thrilling cinematic experiences combined with the latest in premium cinema amenities and innovation. Priya’s new premium P[XL] auditorium will be powered by CGS, including a 19-meter (62 ft) giant screen, and featuring the latest laser projection for a brighter cinema experience. The PVR P[XL] at Priya marks the first powered by CGS location in India.

“PVR and Cinionic have a long-term alliance and together we are striving to elevate the cinematic experience for audiences in India. Previously, we added Barco Laser Projection as a step towards upgrading our proprietary premium extra-large screen format P[XL].With the experience now powered by CGS, the first in India at our iconic property, Priya and along with the best-in-class sound, screen, and 3D technologies, we’ve created a unique and differentiated format. It sets a new benchmark in truly magnificent, larger than life and immersive movie presentation for viewers in India,” commented Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited.

P[XL] powered by CGS is part of PVR’s larger mission to refresh its original location, reigniting its rich history and acclaim by focusing on a world-class visual experience. The reimagined single screen cinema represents PVR’s new initiative to refurbish existing theaters across the country into modern, premium spaces that honor their legacy in exhibition. Selecting CGS to power the P[XL] auditorium at Priya ensures guests will enjoy consistently stunning presentation, bright images, and content specially remastered for giant screens. TheP[XL] powered by CGS auditorium boasts 300 premium seats, an additional 16 recliners, and features the latest in high-quality audio and 3D presentation technology.

“PVR is investing in a premium viewer experience with its Priya renovation, offering moviegoers an elevated and differentiated entertainment option,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “As theaters reopen in India, and around the world, premium large format experiences like P[XL] powered by CGS are primed to bring audiences back to the movies. We look forward to our continued work to deliver the next-generation of cinema in India.”

CGS is a comprehensive solution designed around the exhibitor, covering everything cinemas need to deliver a premium large format experience. CGS features the latest Barco 4K laser projection by Cinionic, as well as other upgraded amenities. The CGS solution comes with content specially remastered for giant screens to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience. To date, all major Hollywood film studios have provided films for remastering and release in CGS. Today, CGS can be found in more than 380 premium large format theaters around the world.

The highly anticipated Priya P[XL] powered by CGS opened August 3, 2021.