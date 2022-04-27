Cinionic Introduces New Series 4 and Laser Light Upgrade Models at CinemaCon

Image courtesy: Cinionic

Cinionic has announced two additions to its laser portfolio with the new Barco Series 4 and Laser Light Upgrade (LLU) models at this year’s CinemaCon. Attendees at the show can see the new items—the new Barco Series 4 SP2K 25 and a laser-upgraded DP4K-23B+—live at the custom-built Laser Theater at Cinionic World in the Roman Ballrooms in Caesars Palace throughout the show.

Barco Series 4

The two new 2K models in the award-winning Barco Series 4 family bring the benefits of a next-generation laser projection platform to more screens and expands the Series 4 2K range from 6,000 to 23,000 lumens. With SP2K-20 and SP2K-25, even more exhibitors and audiences can enjoy laser projection in a cost-efficient and eco-friendly way.

Laser Light Upgrade

The fully integrated Laser Light Upgrade solution transforms Series 2 projectors into laser projectors. The upgrade solution also features a full projector warranty for up to five years, extending the life of the projector.

“Laser projection by Cinionic is powering a new era for cinema” commented Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “The move to laser for exhibitors around the world offers a better experience, cost-efficiency, and a greener way to present movies. With these innovative new models, we continue to deliver moviegoing experiences that keep audiences coming back.”