Cinionic Launches All-New Barco Series 4 Laser Projectros at CinemaCon 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Kortrijk, Belgium, April 1, 2019 – Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture providing a new visual standard with enhanced services and technology solutions, today returns to CinemaCon with the launch of its brand-new Barco Series 4 projector line-up. This next generation of projectors will deliver a high-quality cinema experience for moviegoers today, future-proofed for tomorrow; leveraging 4K, RGB-laser, as well as being ready for 4K 120fps high frame rate, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and wide-color-gamut capabilities.

Cinionic’s new projection range is set to be the platform to help exhibitors drive their renewal strategy. Series 4 is designedwith both exhibitors and audiences in mind, building on Barco’s heritage in cinema projection. Cinionic market experts and Barco’s R&D team spent several years working directly with its customers to solve the challenges they are facing in today’s cinema landscape. The result is a brand-new projector family, specifically designed for the cinema of today and market of tomorrow in mind.

Today, 4K has become the de-facto media format for consumers, with more than 42 million 4K Ultra HD TVs sold, according to the DEG. As more titles are being distributed and promoted in their 4K format, exhibitors have the opportunity to embrace and adopt 4K projection technology. Cinionic’s introduction of the Barco Series 4 laser projectors empowers exhibitors to deliver a cinema experience in 4K and offers the latest RGB laser technology that guarantees high-quality images on all screens through Barco AIM™(Active Image ManagementTM), implementing Barco’s patents. Additionally, the Barco EcoPure™design delivers on power and air-flow, resulting in the greenest cinema projector ever created.

“Cinionic was founded to meet the demands of the evolving cinema industry. As more filmmakers are creating content in 4K, exhibitors need to showcase these advancements on screen. Our Barco Series 4 laser projectors provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to bring 4K into mainstream theaters by combining the technology advancements of laser with efficient set-up and unprecedented financial solutions,” says Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “Our new generation of laser projectors makes it easier for any theater – from independent cinemas to multiplexes – to offer audiences differentiated experiences. We are excited to showcase these and many more enhanced solutions during this year’s CinemaCon.”

With more than half of the world’s movie theaters illuminated by Cinionic and over 85,000 Barco projectors installed globally, the company leads the industry in cinema projection technology. Barco Series 4 joins Cinionic’s award-winning laser portfolio of high-quality and captivating technologies that empowerexhibitors to provide compelling experiences for moviegoers worldwide. Cinionic is rolling out its Barco Series 4 platform to be the solution for exhibitors looking for a complete “fit and forget” model. The integrated and silent design makes the new platform ready for all theater designs, including boothless setups.

The first four projectors models of the Barco Series 4 line-up are now available and will be on display at the Cinionic World booth at this year’s CinemaCon, located at the Neopolitan Ballroom in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas from April 1-4, 2019.Attendees will have the opportunity to see the Series4in action with live demos and a special Augmented Reality experience, so they can become immersed in the impressive images, compatibility and green efficiencies that this future-proof platform provides.

Visit www.cinionic.com/Series4for more information.