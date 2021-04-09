Cinionic and Qube Announce 300 Laser Projection Upgrades to Cinemas Across India and South Asia

Cinema technology companies Cinionic and Qube announced a multi-year partnership this week, pledging to install 300 laser light upgrade kits to cinemas in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Using the latest in laser projection technology to offer higher picture quality with lower energy costs, Cinionic’s Laser Upgrade converts existing existing Barco xenon Series 2 projectors to laser projectors in a single day.

“As the renewal wave continues, laser projection delivers a future-proof solution that allows exhibitors to exceed moviegoer expectations when they return,” Cinionic CEO Wim Buyens said in a press release. “With Laser Upgrade Kits, we’re making the transformation to laser projection quick and cost-effective, prolonging the life-time of their investment. Together with Qube, we’re supporting the industry as it prepares for the next-generation of moviegoing.”

“The Laser Light Upgrade solution allows exhibitors an easy and commercially viable path to a laser light source, which enhances the viewer experience significantly,” Qube Cinema CEO Harsh Rohatgi said. “We are excited to continue supporting our theater partners with an opportunity to extend the lifetime of their equipment while bringing the best possible experience to cinema-goers.”

Based in Belgium, Cinionic was founded in 2018 as a joint venture. Barco, CGS, and ALPD. The India-based Qube Cinema operates in more than 4,000 screens across India.