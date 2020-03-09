Cinionic Returns to CinemaCon 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Cinionic—a joint venture between Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema—proudly announces its new home at CinemaCon 2020: Cinionic World, to be held in the Roman Ballrooms, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, March 31 – April 2, 2020.

At CinemaCon’s 2019 edition, Cinionic introduced the award-winning Barco Series 4 as part of their leading portfolio of laser projectors. The stand-out Series 4 laser projection platform powers the next generation with 4K laser and delivers a new visual standard in cinema. At CinemaCon 2020, Cinionic celebrates the first anniversary of Series 4 with commitments from global exhibitors for more than 8,000 units since launch. Cinionic leads in laser solutions with more than 20,000 units worldwide.

“The global Cinema industry has embraced the benefits of laser projection to deliver elevated cinema experiences, for exhibitors and moviegoers alike. Thanks to years of continued cinema technology investments, we are lifting today’s theaters into cutting-edge, laser-powered entertainment destinations attracting audiences for years to come. We are proud to power the laser transformation together with our customers,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “At CinemaCon, Cinionic World showcases the continued expansion of our laser portfolio, with more cost-effective laser light upgrade solutions and trailblazing laser projection systems. Join the laser era at Cinionic World at our new location, the Roman Ballrooms.”

Throughout 2019, Cinionic celebrated significant international growth through new and extended deals with leading global exhibitors. Most recently, Cinionic announced strategic agreements expanding its laser footprint with Cinemark, Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, National Amusements, Omniplex, Landmark Cinemas, Muvi, Cineplexx, Cineworld, Miraj, Cinema 21, and Kinepolis.

During CinemaCon 2020, Cinionic is set to debut the latest in laser-powered cinema solutions. Attendees are invited to explore the Cinionic World’s live demonstrations of the new technologies at the purpose-built Cinionic Cinema; hands-on opportunities with its award-winning portfolio; a holographic Series 4; a virtual reality experience; and a place to network in Cinionic’s lounge.

In addition to discovering leading laser solutions, Cinionic welcomes all CinemaCon attendees to Cinionic Night, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cinionic World opens its doors at 9 AM, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Roman Ballrooms 1-4, Promenade level.

Cinionic will continue to roll out additional updates through CinemaCon 2020. For more information on Cinionic World and Cinionic’s activities at CinemaCon, visit http://www.cinionic.com/CinemaCon.