Cinionic to Open First Cinionic Giant Screen in Germany

Cineplex Muenster CGS courtesy of Cinionic

Cinionic has announced the debut of a new premium experience at Cineplex Muenster with the debut of ‘Ultimate.’, the first powered by Cinionic Giant Screen (CGS) site in Germany. The Cineplex Muenster premium large format features dual-laser projection by Cinionic and an entryway that connects to the theater’s light show, pulling audiences in from the moment they enter the theater. The powered by CGS solution is designed around the exhibitor, covering everything needed to deliver a premium cinema experience. The Ultimate. at Cineplex Muenster is expected to open Summer 2022.



“Cinema has a rich history in Muenster,” says Cineplex CEO Anselm Esch. “We take pride in honoring that legacy with a focus on innovation, offering moviegoers something they can’t find anywhere else. With the debut of Ultimate. powered by CGS, premium cinema at Cineplex is bigger and brighter than ever before.”



“Premium cinema is accelerating globally,” says Wim Buyens, chief operating officer of Cinionic. “The box office continues to show that moviegoers are seeking out elevated and differentiated experiences that they can’t get at home. We’re proud to work with Cineplex Muenster, known for being at the forefront cinema advancements. Together we’re elevating premium cinema with the power of CGS.”