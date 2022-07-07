Cinity and Fu Ruoqing, Vice-Chairman and GM of China Film Group, Receive Technical Achievement Award at CineEurope 2022

CineEurope’s 2022 Technical Achievement Award honored premium cinema technology format Cinity alongside Fu Ruoqing, vice-chairman and general manager of China Film Group, marking an important milestone for the expansion of the Cinity cinema system. ahead of the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water in December.

The Cinity Cinema System blends 4k, 3D, high brightness, high frame rate (HFR), high dynamic range (HDR), and wide gamut display capabilities complemented by immersive sound for a premium cinema experience. The complete system improves the overall sound quality and yields clearer images, brighter colors, and smoother motion to improve the quality of cinema screenings. Cinema technology leader Christie is the official projection partner of Cinity, providing its product engineering experience in custom theater design and strict quality control standards to the system. Cinity launched in 2019 and has captured considerable market share in China; the CineEurope award coincides with an expansion of the format ahead of the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water in December.

“Christie’s collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment, and our partnership with Cinity, enables Avatar – The Way of Water to be shown in a way that audiences have never seen before,” says Brian Claypool, EVP of Global Cinema at Christie. “We are honored to continue to provide the technologies that push the boundaries of theatrical presentation unlike any other in the industry.”

“We are excited for the cinema exhibition industry to show Avatar 2 in the best way possible. Everything we do is to make the moviegoing experience magical, and something that the audience will never forget. We were incredibly excited and happy to see what Jack Kline, Christie and Cinity have been able to achieve together at our exclusive sneak peek in Barcelona,” added Lighstorm’s Jon Landau, who is also a producer of the Avatar sequel.

Mr. Fu Ruoqing replied to Christie saying, “Thank you to Christie for the congratulations on the award presented to CINITY at Cine Europe 2022. Together, we are committed to enhancing the cinematic experience so that moviegoers around the world can enjoy the magic of cinema.”