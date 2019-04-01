CJ 4DPLEX Expands Its European Footprint With Cineplex Deutschland Deal

PRESS RELEASE

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and Germany- April 1, 2019 –CJ 4DPLEX announced today at CinemaCon that it has signed a new deal with Cineplex Deutschland to bring the first 4DX theater to Germany and expand its footprint in the European market to 25 countries.

Cineplex Germany operates more than 90 theaters across the country with over 530 screens. The Cineplex in the center of Bayreuth has eight screens with 1200 seats, each equipped with a modern cinematic sound system, high-performance digital projector and recliners in the premium area.

Cineplex’s commitment to open the first 4DX in Germany is a milestone for both the format and the company, opening the door for future growth opportunities in Germany. With the first German 4DX screen, Cineplex acts as a pioneer in the field of technological advances in cinematic future trends in Germany. This experience will enthuse regular visitors and local film fans, but also attract technology enthusiasts and young audiences who are keen on experiencing more than “just a movie”, thus broadening both the theater’s catchment area as well as developing a market and attracting new customer groups.

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Cineplex to open the very first 4DX in Germany” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “It is an incredible milestone and honor, and this expansion wouldn’t have been possible without Cineplex sharing our vision in pushing the limits of what is possible inside of a movie theatre auditorium. Our goal has always been to provide a genuine enhancement in moviegoing, and we look forward to Cineplex’s audiences experiencing the sensations of 4DX for the very first time.”

Kim Ludolf Koch, CEO of Cineplex Deutschland: “We are very proud that our shareholder Michael Thomas is the first German cinema operator to have the entrepreneurial courage and foresight to install the 4DX technology in his flagship cinema in Bayreuth. We firmly believe that this special kind of movie experience will wow all audiences.”