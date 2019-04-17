CJ CGV to Open Third U.S. Theatre in San Francisco in Early 2020

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES – CJ CGV announced today that it will open its third U.S. location at 1000 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco, California in early 2020. Strategically located in Downtown San Francisco near the Civic Center and Union Square, one of the most visited tourist attractions in the nation, the new theatre will feature 14 screens and 2,217 seats.

4DX enhances the on-screen visuals through synchronized motion seats and environmental effects such as wind, rain, snow, fog, and lightning. 4DX is currently available in 631 auditoriums across 63 countries.

Developed to enhance the movie-going experience, ScreenX utilizes proprietary system to expand select key scenes of feature films to the left and right-side walls. As of April 2019, ScreenX is available in 205 screens 18 countries around the world.

CJ CGV is retrofitting and transforming an existing theater to include the brand’s unique concept, design, and technologies. The new facility will show primarily Hollywood blockbusters, paired with a wide range of foreign films and alternative content, serving diversity and dynamic cultures within the region.