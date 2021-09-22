Cinionic to Upgrade CMX Cinemas’ Dolphin 19 Miami Theater with Laser Light Projection Solution

Images Courtesy of CMX Cinemas/Cinionic

PRESS RELEASE

SACRAMENTO – September 14, 2021 – CMX Cinemas has selected Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD joint venture, to power its flagship Dolphin 19 location in Miami, Florida, with its Laser Light Upgrade projection solution. CMX, which shares ownership with eighth largest global cinema circuit Cinemex, is a leading US exhibitor with over 350 screens. As part of the CMX Dolphin 19 revitalization, Cinionic will outfit all of the theater’s legacy Barco digital projectors with Laser Light Upgrades, allowing CMX to enjoy all of the benefits of laser light source technology from the leader in laser cinema solutions. The laser presentation upgrades at CMX Dolphin 19 are expected to complete in September 2021.

“Our goal at CMX Cinemas is to provide the ultimate movie-going experience for our guests,” says Javier Ezquerro, COO, CMX Cinemas. “We are excited to introduce the unmatched image and definition that only laser can provide; paired with our warm hospitality, we are confident our guests at CMX Cinemas Dolphin 19 will be amazed. We are honored to work with industry-leading professionals such as Cinionic and ES&T.”

The elevated projection is part of a larger renovation for the theater, including new recliner seating, a VIP bar, and other premium amenities. With Laser Projection by Cinionic installed throughout, CMX ensures that Miami moviegoers will also enjoy exceptional movie presentation resulting from bright, clear pictures onscreen.

“Upgrading Series 2 projectors is a fast, efficient, energy-saving, and cost-effective path to laser without compromising picture quality,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. “Laser upgrades help expedite the ongoing global transition to laser, while extending existing projector lifetime. We are proud to add Laser Projection by Cinionic as the new visual standard for CMX Cinemas as they continue to deliver elevated and differentiated moviegoing for audiences.”

“Entertainment Supply & Technologies is proud to supply and install Cinionic’s Laser Light Upgrades for CMX Cinemas,” says Scott McCallum, VP of Technology Sales, ES&T. “The upgrade enables us to transform the existing Barco xenon Series II projectors at CMX to the latest laser cinema technology.”

Cinionic is proud to welcome audiences back to cinemas with innovative services and solutions to support theaters of all sizes. As a dedicated cinema company with an all-laser portfolio and a laser solution for every screen, Cinionic enables elevated entertainment experiences for the moviegoers of tomorrow, today.