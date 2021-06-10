83% of Movie Theaters Now Open Worldwide: Comscore

More than 83% of movie theaters are now open worldwide, Comscore reported today, as many countries around the world with widespread access to vaccines begin loosening pandemic-era restrictions.

“The exhibition community and the studios have worked together diligently over many months to create theatrical experiences that are unrivaled on any other platform” said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore, in a statement. “There is no question that over the past few weeks, enthusiastic moviegoers have voted with their presence at cinemas around the globe to see the latest blockbuster offerings from the studios while enjoying them on the big screen.”

Encouraging signs for the global exhibition industry have been seen in the grosses for such recent releases as Universal’s F9, which has taken in over $256 million worldwide, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II ($143 million), Disney’s Cruella ($90 million) and Warner Bros.’ The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($58 million).

In the U.S., further good news came from a recent survey conducted by National Research Group, which found that 70% of Americans are “very” or “somewhat” comfortable seeing movies on the big screen — a record high since the pandemic shuttered movie theaters on March 2020. Forthcoming major releases in the U.S. this month include In the Heights, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (both June 11), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (June 16) and, after rolling out in several international markets, F9 (June 25).