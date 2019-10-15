Comscore Introduces Cinema Auditorium Control Engine Theatre Management System

PRESS RELEASE

RESTON, VA, October 15, 2019 – Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) announced today the launch of the next generation of its theatre management system (TMS) software, Comscore Cinema Auditorium Control Engine (ACE). Cinema ACE, a part of Comscore’s Hollywood Software suite of solutions, is designed to provide exhibitors the ability to connect auditoriums, centralize content management, and automate the transfer of features, trailers, and encryption keys.

“We’re very excited to introduce Comscore’s Cinema Auditorium Control Engine as our next generation theatre management system to exhibitors both domestically and internationally,” said Arturo Guillen, senior vice president and global managing director of Comscore Movies. “Comscore will continue to listen to our partners in the movie exhibition space to offer the highly valuable solutions they need to succeed and drive business growth.”

Cinema ACE enhances Comscore’s existing Hollywood Software suite of solutions. Comscore’s current theatre management system is installed in cinemas across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Cinema ACE is currently in use with select partners and will go into wide release for both existing and new clients in November 2019.

Founded in 1997, Comscore’s Hollywood Software is a market leader in theatrical distribution and exhibition management software. Hollywood Software provides advanced tools that capture, manage, share, process, interface, compute, analyze, and report the data and details that distributors and exhibitors of every size need to manage and control end-to-end processes and equipment for digital cinema exhibition.