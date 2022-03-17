Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz to Receive 2022 CinemaCon Career Achievement In Film Award

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 23: CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2021 Opening Night Event: The Big Screen is Back and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on August 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Martin Moszkowicz, producer and chairman of Constantin Film, will receive this year’s Career Achievement in Film Award, Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon announced today. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 25-28, 2022, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Moszkowicz will be presented with this honor at the International Day Luncheon taking place on Monday, April 25, 2022.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Martin Moszkowicz continues to make his mark on the global box office having overseen the production and release of hundreds of successful feature films,” noted Neuhauser. “It is our honor to recognize his undeniable prowess in the international film industry by presenting him with this year’s CinemaCon Career Achievement in Film Award.’”

Martin Moszkowicz, born in 1958, is the Chairman of the Executive Board at Constantin Film. In this capacity, Mr. Moszkowicz is responsible for the company’s film business, including worldwide production and distribution, world sales, feature film acquisition, marketing and publicity as well as corporate communication and legal affairs. On March 6, 2019 Martin Moszkowicz was appointed Professor at HFF Munich (University of Television and Film Munich) – in this capacity he is supervising the academic production department of the university.

As producer, executive producer, or co-producer Mr. Moszkowicz has been involved in well over 300 nationally and internationally successful feature films and numerous television shows. Projects include “Nowhere in Africa”, Downfall”, “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”, “The Baader Meinhof Complex”, “Pope Joan”, The House of Spirits, “Fack Ju Goehte 1-3”, three of the biggest ever German box office hits, What about Adolf? (2018), Polar (2019), The Collini Case (2019), The Silence (2019), Das perfekte Geheimnis (2019), Dragonrider (2020), Monster Hunter (2021), Contra (2021), Welcome to Raccoon City (2021), Der Nachname (2022) and Liebesdings (2022).