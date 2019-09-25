Construction to Begin on Kinepolis Haarlem in the Netherlands

Kinepolis will begin construction on a new cinema complex in the Centrum Schalkwijk shopping center in Haarlem, the Netherlands, in mid-October.



Today marks the official start of construction of the Florida block, of which the cinema will form an integral part. The cinema complex will have 6 screens and 934 seats, and all screens will have laser projection technology. Kinepolis expects to receive 330,000 visitors per year in Haarlem.



The opening of a new cinema fits in with the redevelopment of the Schalkwijk Centre. Project developer AM has signed an agreement with Syntrus Achmea Real Estate & Finance for the sale of 156 apartments and with Portico Investments for the purchase of 6,500-square-meter commercial space. Schalkstad, the multifunctional area development project, also includes an above-ground parking garage with 600 parking spaces, a new access bridge to the area, and a redesign of the public space, commissioned by the municipality of Haarlem. The entrance to the cinema will be located on Californiëplein, which will be fully renewed.



The project for the new cinema in Haarlem was acquired by Kinepolis as part of the takeover of the NH cinemas in January 2018. The cinema is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group, said, “We’re looking forward to offering residents in the Haarlem area a unique movie experience. I’m confident that the cinema complex will enhance the attractiveness of the Schalkwijk Centre, which is set to become a vibrant place for shopping, living and relaxing thanks to the efforts of all partners involved.”



Kinepolis entered the Dutch market in 2014 and today it has 17 cinemas in the Netherlands following various acquisitions and the opening of four new cinemas (Dordrecht, Breda, Jaarbeurs Utrecht and ‘s-Hertogenbosch).