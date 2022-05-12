Crunchyroll Announces Worldwide Summer Theatrical Release for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Courtesy Crunchyroll and Toei Animation

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have announced that Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will be coming to theaters, beginning this August. This is the first globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll and the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise.

“For more than 30 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has delighted fans around the globe who have followed the world’s greatest warriors who defend Earth from forces of evil,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “We’re thrilled to partner with Toei Animation to bring fans the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super to the legion of super fans eager to continue the adventure and to grow the anime audiences who are discovering it for the first time.”

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Official Synopsis:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves ‘Super Heroes’. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero! Dragon Ball‘s original creator Akira Toriyama provides the original story, screenplay and character design. The film will be directed by Tetsuro Kodama.